Brajrajnagar is poll-ready

The polling teams will leave for their destinations from Jharsuguda Engineering School, which is the collection centre and also the strong room.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Voting for the Brajrajnagar by-election scheduled on May 31 will be webcast live from 50 per cent of the booths. Besides, videography will be conducted at several other booths. Announcing this, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani told mediapersons that 1,396 polling personnel will be engaged for the polls for which 319 ballot units, 319 control units and 419 VVPATs are available. The polling teams will leave for their destinations from Jharsuguda Engineering School, which is the collection centre and also the strong room.

Three companies of central paramilitary force will be deployed and a helpline number 1,950 has also been issued for the assistance of citizens. A total of 61 micro-observers will be deployed for the bypoll. He said that 2,14,878 voters will exercise their franchise at 279 booths. As many as 11 candidates are in the fray for the bypoll. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and counting of votes and declaration of results will be on June 3.

Brajrajnagar by-election
