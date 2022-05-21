STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMC in slumber as Cuttack roads turn unsafe for residents

The condition of many roads and streets connecting both residential and market areas in the Millennium City has gone from bad to worse with some posing serious threat to the people.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The condition of many roads and streets connecting both residential and market areas in the Millennium City has gone from bad to worse with some posing serious threat to the people. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has turned a blind eye and is yet to initiate measures for repair works before the onset of monsoon.Moreover, the digging of roads at several places by the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), which is carrying out JICA funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP) in the city, has aggravated commuters’ woes.  

The image of the civic body’s neglect can be seen on the road stretching from Bajrakabati Road to Prabhat cinema hall by the side of Main Storm Water Channel (MSWC-1). The three kilometre long road having width of about 12 ft, usually remains busy as people prefer taking this road as a shortcut to reach Buxi Bazar. Due to gross negligence, now the width of the road near Kesarpur has shrunk to 4 ft with the MSWC-1 eroding the road steadily. 

Local residents say, OWSSB which had initiated construction of box drain had set up a tin plate three years back, which acted as a guard wall on the edge of the road adjacent to drain. If the construction of box drain was completed, then there would have been no problem. But with the halting of work, the tin plates fell off causing further erosion to the road.  

“We have been demanding for drain guard wall to save our road. But as the CMC did not turn up, the drain eroded a major portion of the road. Had the civic body initiated steps towards setting up a guard wall in time, the road would not have collapsed,” said Bishnu Mohan Das Samant, a senior citizen of Kesarpur. CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said steps are being taken by the OWSSB for demarcation, repair and restoration of the eroded portion of the road besides barricading its edge within eight to 10 days.

