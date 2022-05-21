STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Dead’ tribal man reappears, made to re-marry wife   

However, his family and community members did not allow him to live with his wife as he had been pronounced dead and Subarana was leading the life of a widow.

Published: 21st May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Ghasi and Subarana | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Missing for two years and presumed to be dead by the community, a tribal man had to be married again to his wife as per custom after he made a shocking reappearance recently in Padapadar village under Borigumma block here. The couple tied the knot at the local Shiva temple in presence of family and community members on Thursday. Sources said, Ghasi Amanatya (49) was a daily farm labourer while wife Subarana (45) did odd jobs in many households in the village. They had married 25 years back as per tribal customs. 

In 2020, Ghasi left for Tirupati to work as migrant labour along with a few others when he reportedly went missing during the journey. His fellow workers tried to trace him but could not. After failing to trace him for eight months,  the fellow labourers informed his family. Presuming him to be dead,  Subarana along with the villagers carried out his last rites and burnt an effigy of Ghasi in absence of his body. To everyone’s shock, Ghasi returned a month back and claimed that he worked at a farm in Bengaluru after he lost his way and went missing.

However, his family and community members did not allow him to live with his wife as he had been pronounced dead and Subarana was leading the life of a widow. After much discussion, villagers decided that Ghasi can lead a normal life only after remarrying Subarana and getting rid of the ‘dead’ status. The marriage was subsequently solemnised.“We had performed Ghasi’s last rites with a very heavy heart. By Gods’ grace, he is alive and we remarried him with his wife as mandated by our tribal customs,” said Ghasi’s family members.Sharing her joy, Subarana said,  “I am glad I can now live with my husband like earlier days,” she said. 

