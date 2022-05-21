Odisha: After being accused of stealing Rs 200, Plus two student falls to death from hostel roof

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Sadar police on Friday visited Prince Residential College to investigate the death of a Plus II final year Science student who mysteriously fell from the roof of her hostel building on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Sabitri Behera of Banatalapada village within Badasahi police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Sabitri’s father Pratap Chandra Behera on Thursday had lodged an FIR with Balasore Sadar police alleging that his daughter was killed either by her roommates or college authorities. According to the complaint, Sabitri rang up Pratap in the night and sobbingly told him that she was being accused by her roommates and the hostel warden of stealing Rs 200. She asked him to send Rs 200 in her account so that she could give them the money despite not stealing it.

Late in the night, one of her teachers called Pratap and informed him that his daughter was unwell and has been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (MCH). The father then rang up the hostel warden who said Sabitri was alright and there was nothing to worry. On Thursday morning, Sabitri’s parents came to know that their daughter died during treatment at SCB MCH in Cuttack.

Pratap alleged that Sabitri’s roommates, warden and college authorities were torturing her. She was pushed to death from the terrace of the four-storey hostel building by the college authorities and her roommates, he claimed. Contacted, Balasore Sadar IIC Ashok Nayak said basing on the complaint of the student’s father, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.