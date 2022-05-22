Cattle smugglers open fire, 2 critically injured  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police arrested as many as 12 cattle smugglers for allegedly firing on members of Dev Sena while they were stopping the anti-socials from transporting cattle in trucks early on Saturday morning.The two critically injured members have been identified as Deepak Kumar Sahu (32) of Khapuria village under Madhupatna police station and Shashikanta Behera (29) of Ranihat police station under Cuttack district. Police also seized 3 SUVs, a jeep, truck, mobiles phones and arms from their possession.

On getting information about cattle being illegally transported outside the State, 15 members of Dev Sena, an organisation that has been working to protect animal cruelty and slaughter, from Cuttack district followed eight cattle-laden trucks which were on way to West Bengal. The animals had allegedly been fetched from Sambalpur district and more than 15 smugglers in four vehicles were escorting the trucks when members of Dev Sena at Begunia toll plaza on NH-49 stopped them. As argument ensued, the armed smugglers started firing indiscriminately around 40 round of bullets injuring two members of Dev Sena and fled.

On being informed, Jashipur and Karanjia police intercepted the smugglers’ vehicles and a cattle-laden truck and arrested 12 smugglers. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the others involved. Contacted, Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi said, 12 persons were arrested and arms seized from their possession. Among the 12, while two are from Odisha, 10 others belong to Murshidabad and Jhargram in West Bengal. A case under section 307/120(B), 395, 347 and 294 and 25 and 27 Arms Act was registered against them and interrogation is underway, said police.

The injured admitted to Jashipur hospital were later shifted to PRM MCH in Baripada. Recently Mayurbhanj police suspended personnel of Jharpokharia police station after a voice recording of police officers allegedly taking money from smugglers to facilitate illegal cattle transportation went viral on social media.

