STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lalchnd to set up Cuttack’s first 5-star resort hotel

Once operational, the project will support over 500 families, while providing direct employment to 162 people and indirect employment to 78 more.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cuttack’s first five-star resort hotel, The New Marrion, will come up at Nuapatna soon. Lalchnd Group, a popular jewellery brand in the State, will come up with the project at an investment of Rs 77 crore. The ground breaking ceremony for the project was done by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in virtual mode on Friday.The luxury hotel will feature 30 independent villas, 60 luxury suites, two massive convention centres, two banquet halls, two premium restaurants, a large common swimming pool, a spa health club, a top-class salon, a state-of-the-art shopping arcade and a sprawling lawn.

Once operational, the project will support over 500 families, while providing direct employment to 162 people and indirect employment to 78 more. “We would like to express our gratitude to the Chief Minister for all-round development of the State in the last two decades which has created new opportunities in various fields including business and industry. Our new venture is a reflection of that,” said Lalchnd founder-chairman Sunjoy Hans.

He said The New Marrion will strive to be the ultimate destination for family-oriented recreational activities in Odisha and to be the State’s premier all-season wedding venue. Besides, it will also attract business tourists from across India and overseas to Odisha by catering to all their typical and special needs. Industries Minister Dibyashankar Mishra, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, Tourism Secretary Surendra Kumar and others also attended the ground breaking ceremony of the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalchnd Group Cuttack's first 5 star hotel
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp