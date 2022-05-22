Lalchnd to set up Cuttack’s first 5-star resort hotel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cuttack’s first five-star resort hotel, The New Marrion, will come up at Nuapatna soon. Lalchnd Group, a popular jewellery brand in the State, will come up with the project at an investment of Rs 77 crore. The ground breaking ceremony for the project was done by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in virtual mode on Friday.The luxury hotel will feature 30 independent villas, 60 luxury suites, two massive convention centres, two banquet halls, two premium restaurants, a large common swimming pool, a spa health club, a top-class salon, a state-of-the-art shopping arcade and a sprawling lawn.

Once operational, the project will support over 500 families, while providing direct employment to 162 people and indirect employment to 78 more. “We would like to express our gratitude to the Chief Minister for all-round development of the State in the last two decades which has created new opportunities in various fields including business and industry. Our new venture is a reflection of that,” said Lalchnd founder-chairman Sunjoy Hans.

He said The New Marrion will strive to be the ultimate destination for family-oriented recreational activities in Odisha and to be the State’s premier all-season wedding venue. Besides, it will also attract business tourists from across India and overseas to Odisha by catering to all their typical and special needs. Industries Minister Dibyashankar Mishra, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, Tourism Secretary Surendra Kumar and others also attended the ground breaking ceremony of the project.