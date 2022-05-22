Naveen Patnaik  launches power projects in 7 districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the Assembly Committee on Power headed by Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro expressed concern over frequent power cuts and problem of low voltage in rural areas of the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched seven power projects in different districts with an investment of Rs 450 crore to strengthen the infrastructure.

The projects include six high power grid substations in Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khurda and Sambalpur districts and a 220-KV transmission line from Balangir to Kesinga. The Chief Minister said government had launched the Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project with an estimated budget of Rs 3,800 crore to provide quality power to the consumers. He said that 430 sub-stations of 33/11 KV capacity have become functional so far.

Referring to the problem of low voltage, the Chief Minister said that the State government has plans to invest Rs 1,800 crore in the fourth phase of the programme to solve the issue. He said besides small industries, farmers and households of these districts will benefit from the projects. Naveen advised the people not to waste electricity and properly utilise it as it is very essential in the day to day life.