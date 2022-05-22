STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha plans to bring special children under normal school fold

The department has a team of special educators who would be roped in for teaching the differently-abled students in normal schools. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Pre-school

Representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has planned to mainstream specially-abled children in normal schools of the State. The department has sought information on students studying in special schools from the district social welfare officers by the end of this month to decide the further course of action.  

Secretary of the department Bhaskar Sarma said while the department has in principle decided to bring differently-abled children to normal schools, talks are on with the related departments to chalk out the modalities. “We are in discussion with other departments regarding this. Initially, we will bring students of 50 to 60 special schools to normal schools,” he said. Sarma added that the children will be taught in the normal schools using special tools.

“Mainstreaming these children will serve two purposes. One, the special children will become more confident reading in normal schools and two, this will help the normal children become more empathetic towards the special children,” he added. The department has a team of special educators who would be roped in for teaching the differently-abled students in normal schools. 

Currently, there are 104 special schools across the State with a total seat strength of 6,815 including 6,471 residential and 344 non-residential seats. All these schools are funded by the SSEPD department. Besides, there are 46 special schools under GIA fold of Government of India in Odisha. These schools have a student strength of 2,280 with a total 254 teachers.

