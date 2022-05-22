STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Opposition hails SC stay on Odisha Universities Act

Government didn’t place its records straight before the High Court: Opposition.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Supreme Court stay on the order of the Orissa High Court upholding the validity of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 has come as a shot in the arm of the Opposition which had vehemently opposed the Bill in the Assembly. Hailing the apex court order, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra told this paper that he had cautioned the State government that the amended law will not stand the scrutiny of law as several provisions of Act are unconstitutional.

Mishra said that the State government did not place its records straight before the Orissa High Court. Many important points of the Act were not mentioned to the High Court as a result of which the court upheld its validity. “I am sure that some of the provisions of the amended Act will be repealed by the apex court,” he added. Maintaining that the universities will completely lose their autonomy, the senior Congress leader said, if the university has to seek the permission of the government for purchase of stationery items and if the State government will decide the courses of study, then how can the institution have autonomy.

The day the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed, Mishra had described it as a ‘Black Bill’.Welcoming the Supreme Court stay order, BJP State general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said the amended Act is illegal and a clear cut violation of UGC guidelines.“The State government has no business to interfere in the affairs of the universities. It has made an attempt to squeeze the power of the vice-chancellor and chancellor,” she remarked.

The BJP leader said that her party had made strong protests against the Bill in the Assembly and even boycotted the debate.“The nefarious design of the State government to control institutions of higher learning has failed miserably. The Odisha government should immediately cancel all illegal appointments made during this period,” she tweeted. After four days of intense debate and demand to send the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to a select committee, the State government had passed the controversial legislation in the Assembly amid strong protests from the Opposition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act Supreme Court
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp