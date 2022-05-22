Orissa High Court sets 1-month deadline for government to set things right

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Saturday expressed serious concern over the condition of healthcare facilities in the State and set a one-month deadline for the government to take corrective measures. The court issued the direction after a special sitting on a holiday for hearing the PIL filed by Chittaranjan Mohanty, a lawyer and social activist, on quality of healthcare facilities in the State in 2018. There was an elaborate hearing on analysis of the reports submitted by district legal services authorities (DLSAs) on the state of affairs at the government hospitals and health centres.

While issuing the direction, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said in the reports, the court found that in many districts urgent corrective measures are required to be taken. In many places, doctors on the rolls were not present, either entirely or only in some measure. In many DHHs, CHCs and PHCs, nurses and staff are inadequate. Cleanliness is the major issue in most of these facilities, as are toilets. Even the availability of clean drinking water is a big issue.

The bench said, “In many places the register for stock of drugs was not properly maintained and no proper information was available in this regard. It is a matter of concern that in many of the facilities, ambulances were not available. These are two basic facilities for any health facility at any level, including PHCs, not to speak of CHCs and DHHs.” Without these basic facilities, it cannot be expected that even the minimum quality of medical care can be afforded to persons who cannot bear the expense of private healthcare, the bench observed.

In many of the reports from the districts, there are instances of patients being compelled to go for a private facility for medical diagnostic tests. This is an aspect that requires immediate attention at the hands of the State government, the bench further observed.While directing the State government to organise crack teams to each of the health facilities, the bench said these visits may be undertaken after a months’ time that would give sufficient time for the facilities to put in all the corrective measures.The court expected the exercise to be completed by the end of July, 2022 and report of the crack teams to be submitted on or before August 1. The next date for hearing on the matter was fixed for August 10.