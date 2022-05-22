STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samalei project displacement fear makes residents jittery

The more the pace of work on the redevelopment of Samaleswari Temple is growing, the more it is unnerving the residents around the project area who fear displacement anytime.

Demolition by SMC underway near Samaleswari temple

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The more the pace of work on the redevelopment of Samaleswari Temple is growing, the more it is unnerving the residents around the project area who fear displacement anytime. While many have been served notices to vacate their houses, the others expect their turn soon.

The redevelopment of the temple is being done under Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme of the Odisha government.Official sources informed that more than 60 per cent of the total project area has been cleared and handed over to Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) at present. This apart, the work on the river front development has also started.

Ghunghutipara, the 400-year-old slum and Bada Bazar are mostly being cleared for the project. However, a majority of the residents here are not happy with the package being offered.” Durgapali is away from their present dwelling and the displaced families have been promised Rs  75,000 each besides an assistance of Rs  3 lakh under AWAS yojana. A Bada Bazar resident Dr. Ashok Panda said, “I am still unclear if I will be asked to relocate. Many others in the locality too are not sure as we have not been given a clear picture about it.” 

The SAMALEI scheme is being implemented over 39 acres and around 200 families are likely to be affected by it. The implementation of the scheme has been entrusted to the OBCC. By now, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has already cleared areas requisitioned by OBCC.

