Samiti member alleges family ostracized for not voting BJD 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A panchayat samiti member of Ganjam district has alleged that she and her family have been ostracised in the village and fined Rs 4.5 lakh for not voting for the BJD-supported chairman candidate during the last panchayat elections.

Mami Das, a samiti member of Subalaya panchayat under Ganjam block, submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police on Saturday in which she sought justice and stated that she will not shy away from meeting the Chief Minister if her grievance is not redressed. She has also threatened to end her life if no action is taken against the guilty.

Explaining the reason of the animosity towards her, she alleged that the villagers nursed a grudge against her for defying the village committee’s diktat of voting for a candidate of their choice. However, refuting her allegations, a village elder Karuna Das said that the samiti member’s husband was the village president in the past and was removed from the post for not presenting the expenditure details.

Sources said, prior to the election, villagers decided to get one of them elected as chairperson of Ganjam block, irrespective of affiliation to any political party. “We had also decided to elect Mami uncontested with a condition that she will vote for our villager as Chairman. Though she promised, she did not keep her words,” alleged another elderly villager Manu Das.

During election to Chairman’s post, rumours were rife that Mami was abducted creating a hue and cry in political circles. Later, she came back and revealed that she was at a relative’s house on her own.Meanwhile SP Brijesh Roy said a case has been registered basing on the complaint of the samiti member and the SDPO directed to investigate the matter. “If allegations are found true, stern action would be initiated against the guilty,” the SP said.

On the day, the SDPO Goutam Kishan visited the village and interacted with the villagers who denied all the allegations.“Mami’ family members are fine while she has gone to some other village. After investigation, we will come to know the truth,” he added.Mami had lodged a complaint with Rambha police on Thursday but as no action was reportedly taken, she approached the SP.