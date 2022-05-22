Srimandir committee to continue Parikrama work

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid the furore over the Srimandir heritage corridor project, the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee on Saturday resolved to continue the ongoing Parikrama work within 75 metre of the Meghanad Prachir. The committee, however, stated that all work within the prohibited and regulated zones will be executed in consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as per the directions of the Orissa High Court.

The temple panel also endorsed the resolution of Srimandir cultural committee headed by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, which as per direction of Director General ASI, has suggested to construct the pilgrim shelter/reception centre beyond 100 metre of the 12th-century shrine and restrict the height within the limits of Meghanad Prachir.

This apart, an access road for commuters will be developed. If necessary, more land will be acquired for the purpose. All the work within Parikrama will be as per the Kalinga style of temple architecture.Housing proposal for homeless temple servitors was passed in the meeting. The projects will be developed at two locations on a total area of about six acre with all basic civic amenities.

The managing committee also approved the Adarsh Gurukul society by-law for registration and decided to take up the work on priority so that the academic session can start within two years’ time.Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb presided over the meeting where terms and conditions were finalised for establishing the Gurukul for children of Srimandir servitors. An MoU in this regard will soon be signed, chief administrator of SJTA Vir Vikram Yadav said.

The Srimandir Adarsh Gurukul society was registered basing on Supreme Court’s direction to the temple authorities on November 6, 2020 to open Adarsh Gurukul for children of the servitors. The society will act as nodal agency to coordinate the work.The Gurukul will have 1,500 students and established on 22 acre land provided by the administration.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 20 crore which will be allocated from ABADHA scheme. The Apex court had released Rs 6.19 crore to establish the school that will be run by Birla Education Foundation. Earlier, the temple had made a provision of Rs 5 crore in the current fiscal for establishing the Gurukul.

