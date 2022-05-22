STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

TPCODL staff warn stir over lack of amenities  

The protestors on Friday submitted a memorandum to the manager of Jagatsinghpur electricity division in this regard.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

power lines, electricity, power, power demand, electrician

Image used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Alleging lack of basic facilities at the workplace and other service conditions, staffers of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) under the aegis of  Maa Sarala Electrical Employees Union in Jagatsinghpur district, have threatened to take to the streets if their demands are not met by the company authorities at the earliest. The protestors on Friday submitted a memorandum to the manager of Jagatsinghpur electricity division in this regard. There are 54 11 KV feeders having 18 power structures under Jagatsinghpur electricity division.

After TPCODL took over Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU), field and other private staffers were engaged by different agencies. But due to poor working conditions and inadequate amenities, discontentment has been building up among the lot. Ideally, TPCODL linemen should be dedicatedly assigned for individual feeder managers without assigning multiple activities. For each power structure, one supervisor and engineer must be deployed for smooth operation, power distribution and safety of staff. But this is not the case, the protestors complained.  

The union members said given their long working hours, they now want special wages with 10 per cent (pc) annual hike, housing allowance, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), ID cards and promotion for all those who have completed three years of work in a certain post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCODL Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp