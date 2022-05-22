TPCODL staff warn stir over lack of amenities  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Alleging lack of basic facilities at the workplace and other service conditions, staffers of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) under the aegis of Maa Sarala Electrical Employees Union in Jagatsinghpur district, have threatened to take to the streets if their demands are not met by the company authorities at the earliest. The protestors on Friday submitted a memorandum to the manager of Jagatsinghpur electricity division in this regard. There are 54 11 KV feeders having 18 power structures under Jagatsinghpur electricity division.

After TPCODL took over Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU), field and other private staffers were engaged by different agencies. But due to poor working conditions and inadequate amenities, discontentment has been building up among the lot. Ideally, TPCODL linemen should be dedicatedly assigned for individual feeder managers without assigning multiple activities. For each power structure, one supervisor and engineer must be deployed for smooth operation, power distribution and safety of staff. But this is not the case, the protestors complained.

The union members said given their long working hours, they now want special wages with 10 per cent (pc) annual hike, housing allowance, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), ID cards and promotion for all those who have completed three years of work in a certain post.