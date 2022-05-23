STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

As SAIL stares at profit, demand for disbursement of arrear gains pace

Following the meeting of SAIL’s Board of Directors, the audited financial results for 2021-22 are likely to be declared in a couple of days.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Steel

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The demand for immediate disbursement of dues of officers and workers has resurfaced amid claims of SAIL making unaudited profit of around Rs 13,500 crore including the expected record profit of nearly Rs 5,000 crore from its Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) Bimal Bisi on Saturday sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office with an appeal to advise SAIL to grant due wage revision arrears from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2020 of SAIL employees for the exemplary performance. 

Bisi, also the former president of RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA), said in nine months of 2021-22, SAIL made Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 9,597. Its borrowing reduced to Rs 16,222 crore.

In the Quarter 4, SAIL’s profit reduced to great extent due to four-time hike in the cost of imported coal. But SAIL is likely to end up with Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 13,500-Rs 14,000 crore, he claimed.

Bisi further said the PBT of RSP, Bhilai Steel Ltd, Bokaro Steel Plant and Durgapur Steel Plant is likely to be around Rs 5,000 crore, Rs 6,000, Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 700 crore respectively. In 2020-21, SAIL had ended up with PBT of around Rs 7,800 crore including RSP’s contribution of around Rs 2,500 crore. 

“The best financial results of SAIL for two consecutive years despite the Covid-19 pandemic were possible due to tireless efforts, commitment and sacrifice of the workforce. SAIL’s unfortunate decision to hold back the 39-month arrears of employees defies logic,” he said adding, SAIL would require between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 crore for clearing the arrears. 

Echoing similar views, president of BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) HS Bal also appealed to SAIL to immediately clear 58-month arrears on perks and 39-month arrears on minimum guaranteed benefit of workers.  

Following the meeting of SAIL’s Board of Directors, the audited financial results for 2021-22 are likely to be declared in a couple of days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAIL RSP Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp