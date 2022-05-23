STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entrepreneurs to boost fish output in Hirakud

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who visited Sambalpur recently reviewed the progress of cage fish culture in Hirakud reservoir.

Fish

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to mobilise entrepreneurs for installation of 180 circular cages over 60 sub-zones and 264 rectangular cages over 11 sub-zones of Hirakud reservoir in the next six months.

Meanwhile, 71 entrepreneurs have started field operations after signing MoU with the Fishery and Animal Resources Development Department. Cage installation was complete in 30 sub-zones.

“As many as 32 cage aquaculture zones encompassing 625 sub-zones were identified well within the limits of national guidelines. Out of this 101 subzones were allotted to the local entrepreneurs through invitation of the expression of interest (EoI),” said Deputy Director Fisheries Biraja Prakash Dwibedi. 

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who visited Sambalpur recently reviewed the progress of cage fish culture in Hirakud reservoir.

He said the cage fish culture in the reservoir is a successful model and it will substantially augment inland fresh water fish production in the State. 

Appreciating the progress made so far in fish breeding activities, Mahapatra directed departments concerned to operationalise the common facility centre and testing laboratory before mass harvesting. 
The department was asked to expedite fixing of fish landing floating jetty in a time bound manner. 
The Chief Secretary said that Inland Fisheries Research Laboratory will be made functional for surveillance of aqua-health and environmental impact assessment. 

