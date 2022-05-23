STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist leader lays down arms before Odisha Police

A member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) laid down his arms and surrendered before Kandhamal Police on Sunday.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:22 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

He was identified as Ashok Pune, an area committee member of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

Police said Ashok was disillusioned with the party’s ideology and felt the youths were being misguided. He wanted to join the mainstream society and make a fresh start in his life. 

Kandhamal SP Vinit Agarwal said Ashok will get monetary assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation scheme of the Odisha government.

He will also get assistance for building house, pursuing studies and getting training in a vocation/ trade of his choice.
 

