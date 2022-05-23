Salary of 12 teachers in Odisha stopped for absenteeism, negligence

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The district education office has stopped salary of 12 teachers of three government schools under Jajpur block for remaining on unauthorised leave and negligence in duty.

Salary of seven teachers including headmistress of Abdalpur Upper Primary School Kalpana Behera was stopped for unauthorised absence from duty.

Similarly, salary of five teachers including in-charge headmaster of Mahaveer Chowk Primary School Gouranga Chandra Mohanty was withheld for negligence in duty.

Official sources said following repeated complaints about absenteeism of teachers, district education officer (DEO) of Jajpur Ranjan Kumar Giri on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the schools at Abdalpur and Banapur. Seven teachers were found on unauthorised leave in Abdalpur and Banapur.

Giri directed to stop the salary of the seven teachers for the month of May. He also sought explanation from the headmaster and headmistress of both the schools.

The DEO then paid a surprise visit to Mahaveer Chowk Primary School and found that the classrooms and campus were not cleaned properly. He also expressed displeasure over the food prepared for mid-day meal and found that foodgrains were stored in unhygienic conditions.

Giri withheld the salary of five teachers for negligence in duty. He also sought explanation from the school headmaster and the four teachers.