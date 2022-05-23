Thundershower activity in Odisha brings down mercury

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at most places in coastal districts and at a few places in interior districts on Saturday brought down the mercury level in these regions on Sunday.

Ghasipura and Korei recorded 60 mm rainfall each, followed by Danagadi in Jajpur district 50 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack received 36.2 mm and 31.4 mm rainfall respectively.

Other coastal areas like Puri recorded 35.3 mm rainfall, Chandbali 34.9 mm, Bhadrak 34.2 mm and Jagatsinghpur 30 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued thunderstorm with lightning warning for few of the districts on Monday.