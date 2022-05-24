STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After SCB, VIMSAR in queue to start online ticketing for OPDs  

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  As patient footfall continues to rise with each passing day, authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla are planning to implement online ticket booking for all the Out-Patient Departments (OPD).

Sources said a budget of Rs 25 lakh has been allocated by the State government and the process has already started with hospital authorities floating a tender for the purpose. The progress of the project, however, has slowed down reportedly due to funds crunch.

Superintendent of VIMSAR, Lalmohan Nayak said, “Though a tender for online ticketing has been floated, the project estimation shows that we are short by around Rs 11 lakh. Complete implementation of the system would require `36 lakh and we are  currently in the process of evaluating the project’s financial viability and how to arrange the remaining funds”.  

Talking about the risks involved in selecting private firms through tender process, Nayak shared that there are instances where such agencies have quoted a lesser price to get the tender but failed to deliver the system within the stipulated budget and hence the speculation. “The best option would be C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing taking over the project. Then it can be implemented free of cost. We will most likely take a decision on it by June 15,” he said. 

On an average, VIMSAR witnesses a footfall of 2,000-2,500 patients every day including patients from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Due to lack of communication, patients coming from far-off areas have to face a lot of hassles besides waiting for hours to get the ticket for consultation. 

Online-ticketing will be convenient for the patients as they can generate their OPD tickets at home without having to queue up here. It will also save their time and prevent rush at the hospital, Nayak added. Official sources said, the online ticket booking will be available through VIMSAR website. They can download the ticket and directly come to the hospital. Once the service is launched, the same system will be introduced for indoor tickets and tests. Earlier this month, the online OPD ticket booking was launched at SCB Medical in Cuttack.

