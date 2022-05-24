STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi worker death: Spurning love suspected  

Kotpad police on Monday detained a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing a married woman for spurning his advances. 

Published: 24th May 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Kotpad police on Monday detained a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing a married woman for spurning his advances. The deceased is Basanti Soura (30), a married anganwadi worker in Sourakuhudi village within Kotpad police limits. 

Sources said, Basanti was living with her mother in-law and five-year-old son while her husband was working as a labourer outside. Late on Sunday night, she had gone out to relieve herself when Santosh Sarabu, the accused, attacked her with a sharp knife. Hearing her screams,  family members rushed to the spot and found her lying unconscious in a critical state. They rushed her to the Kotpad community health centre (CHC) where she succumbed during treatment. 

Relatives of the deceased reached out to police the next day, alleging that Santosh is behind the crime. 
They informed that Santosh was showing interest towards Basanti for quite some time. He was even sending her lewd messages due to which Basanti’s husband had lodged a police complaint six months back. 

On getting information, a police team led by SP Varun Guntupalli visited the spot and inquired into the matter. Kotpad IIC S Behera said Santosh was detained after the deceased’s kin filed a complaint. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused had developed a one-sided love affair with the woman. He has been detained and police is probing the case from all angles,” he said.

