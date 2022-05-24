STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Endangered Indian skimmer make Kakhadi a nesting spot   

The sand bed of Mahanadi river at Kakhadi in Athagarh is reverberating with cacophony of the hatchings of Indian skimmers known as Panichiri in local parlance.

Indian skimmers since the last two years visit Kakhadi for nesting | Express

By Express News Service

Around 300 Indian skimmers have congregated at the spot for nesting and laying eggs on the sandy river bed. The endangered species has been migrating from south Asia to the spot consecutively for the last two years for laying eggs. The site has become a suitable and safe place for breeding for the birds. Last year as many as 270 birds had laid eggs at the site.

Experts said the birds come here from February to lay eggs and stay till May before they start returning. With the water level of the Mahanadi river remaining low at during the period, the sand bed at Kakhadi provides a favourable environment for them. The numbers are expected to rise in the coming years. 

The Indian skimmer scrape the ground to make a shallow depression for laying their eggs. The rim of a scrape nest is just deep enough to keep the eggs from rolling away. The eggs usually take 25 to 30 days to hatch.  

Earlier, the skimmers used to come for breeding on the banks of the Mahanadi river near Munduli barrage, which fall under the Chandaka Wildlife Division in Cuttack. Two years back, the then Athagarh DFO Sashmita Lenka had initiated steps for the protection of the endangered Indian skimmer with massive awareness campaign among the local people, school and college students, also getting the local fishermen involved in keeping a tab on the birds. This resulted in Mahanadi bed at Kakhadi becoming a safe breeding spot for the Indian skimmers.

