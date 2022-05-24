STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nomination for RS polls from today

The BJD is in a position to win all the three seats on the basis of its strength in the assembly.

voting

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled on June 10. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as filing of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election for three vacant seats from the state will start from Tuesday, there is a demand from a section of the BJD to give priority to women. The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled on June 10.

The BJD is in a position to win all the three seats on the basis of its strength in the assembly. However, there is suspense over the candidates as there is no word on this in this regard from the party authorities. A party spokesperson maintained that the decision about the candidates will be taken by the Chief Minister at the proper time.

However, BJD vice-president Usha Devi said that priority will be given to women in candidate selection. Stating that BJD had fielded women candidates in large number of seats in panchayat and urban local body elections, she said that there is nothing to be surprised if the Chief Minister selects women for all the three vacant seats. 

