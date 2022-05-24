STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Set up panel for leprosy patients: Orissa HC

The ‘umbrella scheme’ included programmes for their daily needs of care and treatment, skill development and rehabilitation of the cured leprosy patients.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has directed the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SS&EPD) department to set up a monitoring committee with the Secretary of the department as the convener to ensure proper implementation of the works and schemes for rehabilitation of cured leprosy patients in 13 colonies in the State.

The court’s directions related to rehabilitation programmes for cured leprosy persons to ensure implementation of the ‘umbrella scheme’, which the SS&EPD department had notified through a resolution on February 23, 2021. The ‘umbrella scheme’ included programmes for their daily needs of care and treatment, skill development and rehabilitation of the cured leprosy patients.

The 13 colonies where the HC directed for implementation of the scheme included Dharabani Leprosy Colony, Bapuji Leprosy Colony and the Sanjayjee colony in Puri district, Lewis Colony in Baripada, the leprosy colonies at Jamunda, Katapali, Bargaon (Bargarh district), Gandhipalli - Nehrupalli (Cuttack), Gandhi Nagar Colony, (Jajpur), Indra Ashram Kulemura at Beheramal (Jharsuguda district), Saraswati Colony (Baripada), Durgapur-B Colony (Rourkela) and Jaganath Leprosy Colony at Bhubaneswar.

The PIL was filed by General Secretary of State Leprosy Welfare Federation Bipin Bihari Pradhan for effective implementation of NLEP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa HC
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp