BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatra demands CBI probe

BHUBANESWAR: As the Srimandir Parikrama Project is mired in controversy with claims and counterclaims over the safety of the 12th century Jagannath temple following deep excavation around the protected monument and the role of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under question, the demand for a CBI probe is getting louder.

Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra, who has been demanding for an expert committee be constituted to inspect the site and submit a report suggesting the measures to be taken, on Tuesday said that the project is a fit case for investigation by the CBI.

Likening the Srimandir Parikrama project to the Kuki Biwiki Masjid and Muqbara (tomb) in Ahmedabad, a classified national monument being taken up for some construction in regulated/prohibited areas by a private agency, Mohapatra said either the CBI should take up the case suo motu or the Orissa High Court directs the Central agency to do a preliminary investigation to find out if any irregularities have been committed during the redevelopment.

Justifying his demand for a CBI probe, Mohapatra said the State government and the Jagannath temple administration had signed an agreement with ASI in 1971 for the shrine’s protection and conservation.

Since the ASI has the expertise, Mohapatra said no construction activities could be taken up within the regulated/prohibited areas without the approval of the national agency. Besides, the ASI in its survey report to the High Court had made it clear that its permission was not taken for construction activities.

“The State government had constituted an expert committee in 1992 when a huge stone slab of Jagannath temple fell. Formation of similar committee is the need of the hour. But the government is not listening,” he said.Instead of indulging in mud slinging, the best way is to hand over the case to CBI for a preliminary inquiry. If it finds any irregularities, the agency will act as per the law.

In the Ahmedabad case, the (CBI) filed an FIR against four ASI officials for allegedly granting no-objection certificates (NOCs) to a Gujarat-based firm for construction in regulated/prohibited areas of the Masjid.Taking a potshot at BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra without taking his name, Mohapatra said some people are trying to enact drama by carrying the idol of Lord Jagannath on head. It is a matter of concern. The living deity should not be used as a commodity, he added.