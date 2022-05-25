CM Patnaik launches Olympic values programme in Odisha schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the novel Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) that aims to combine the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism among children. The OVEP will be implemented in 90 schools of the State. The programme has already been started as a pilot project in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar and will be expanded to other schools in the coming days.

Stating that this will be the beginning of new Olympic movement in the country, the Chief Minister said that through this program children will experience and benefit from the values of excellence, friendship, and respect. OVEP is based on the Olympic philosophy that learning takes place through the balanced development of body and mind. The Chief Minister said that sports is an important part of the State’s vision for education and personality development of students. Odisha is emerging as a major sports hub in India and will continue to lead in this sector through its partnerships.

He thanked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for partnering with the Odisha government for excellence in sports. He acknowledged the contributions of IOC chairperson Narendra Batra, member Neeta Ambani and Olympian Abhinav Bindra for development of sports in Odisha. He said that these partnerships will make a significant contribution towards holistic development of school children.

Joining the programme, chairperson of the IOC Education Commission Mikaela C. Jaworski said that sport is a powerful tool of change which formal education may not necessarily bring about. Olympics movement can contribute significantly to society, she said and added, this programme will be integrated in school syllabus.Batra said this movement will instill the values of sports in education, will create respect for cultural diversity. “With this unique movement, Odisha will create example for other states,” he said.

Expressing her happiness to be associated with the movement, Neeta Ambani said, “We have over 250 million children in our schools, brimming with talent and potential. They are the champions of tomorrow, the future of our nation. Only a small number of children in the world may become Olympians, but every child can be touched by the ideals of Olympism.”

Stating that the core values of life are learned outside the classrooms, Bindra said Olympic movement has the potential for social change. President of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Dillip Tirkey said he has learnt the values of self-discipline, respect and confidence by playing in Olympics.Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Tushar Kanti Behera, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and others were present.