DMF used politically, says Pradhan  

BRAJRAJNAGAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday trained guns on the State government over District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund. Addressing a public meeting at Bagmunda in Lakhanpur while campaigning for BJP candidate Radharani Panda ahead of Brajrajnagar bypoll, Pradhan alleged that the DMF fund has ceased to serve its purpose as the State government is misusing it.

The funds are being distributed on political basis and not a single work carried out without commission, he claimed. “This will change in the mining belt of Brajrajnagar if Radharani is voted to power in the bypoll,” he told the gathering.

Pradhan further claimed that Brajrajnagar has been grossly neglected by the BJD government in its 22-year rule in the State. Odisha and many parts of the country have been illuminated due to the record production of coal in Brajrajnagar area. But unfortunately, job opportunities continue to elude the locals while basic amenities have not been proportionately developed in the area. The health sector is also in disarray, he said.

Stating that Hirakud dam was completed due to the sacrifice of people of Lakhanpur and Brajrajnagar, he said Odisha is now saved from floods due to construction of the barrage over Mahanadi river. Highlighting the welfare schemes of the Union government, Pradhan said in Jharsuguda, 28,676 houses have been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural.

Similarly, 85,704 toilets have been constructed in the district. Farmers of Brajrajnagar have benefitted from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana. More than 1.24 lakh families in Jharsuguda have been provided electricity connection under Pradhan Mantri Souvagya Yojana.

“The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has provided the highest `9.734 crore allocation to Odisha in the Railway budget this year. People of Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar will be greatly benefited from the Talcher-Bimalagarh rail track. Besides, stoppage of Puri-Risikesh Utkal Express and Puri-Lokmanya Tilak Express have been made at Brajrajnagar.

People of Jharsuguda will be also benefited by the second bridge over Brahmani river at Rourkela,” the Union Minister said. On the day, Pradhan took part in public meetings and road shows at Rampela, Dalgaon, Charpali, Adhapara, Baghamunda, Panchagan, Kanaktora, Belpahar and Brajrajnagar.