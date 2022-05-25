OHRC seeks report in Puri death 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the Executive Officer of Puri Municipality to submit a report by June 27 regarding the alleged death of a rickshaw-puller after he fell into an open drain last week.

Nidhi Bhoi (41) of Biranarasinghpur reportedly fell into an open drain in Market Square on Grand Road on May 17 night. Bhoi was rushed to the hospital by Kumbharapada police but he succumbed. Orissa High Court lawyer Prabir Das had filed a petition in OHRC in this regard alleging that the incident took place as the four feet deep drain was left uncovered by authorities even after its cleaning was completed two months back.

Das held the civic body and the local administration responsible for the incident and requested the Commission to conduct an independent inquiry. Bhoi is survived by his wife Sulochana and a 12-year-old son. The issue appears to be very serious in nature. Executive Officer of Puri Municipality is required to submit a report by the next date of the hearing, read the OHRC order. OHRC said it expects the EO to cover all the open drains in the municipality area and submit a report to it about the steps taken in this regard.