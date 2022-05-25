Pangolin rescued, scales recovered   

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Forest personnel rescued an Indian Pangolin from near a house in Mathili town here on Monday night. On being informed about a pangolin moving near the house of one Prana Krushna Panda in Mathili town, a team of forest personnel led by Mathili ranger Basudev Nayak reached the spot and rescued the mammal.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Malkangiri Pratap Kottapalli said the pangolin weighs around 3.5 kg and is 70 cm long. It will be released in the forest basing on the report of veterinary doctors. In a separate incident, a joint team of Orkel police and Balimela forest section seized pangolin scales weighing 1.9 kg from a person near Chitapari on Monday.

Basing on reliable information about illegal transportation of pangolin scales, the team led by sub-inspector Rajesh Sethi and Balimela forester Sibanand Lenka started patrolling in Uskapali and Chitapari areas. They noticed a motorcycle coming from Uskapali to Chitapari village at high speed.

On seeing the patrolling party, the motorcyclist, Irma Sodi, tried to flee but was overpowered. During search, a bag containing pangolin scales were recovered from his possession. The accused and the seized pangolin scales were handed over to the forest officials for further course of action.