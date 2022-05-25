STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth tied to truck for theft, OHRC orders probe  

The clip, which has been doing the rounds in social media since a couple of days, showed that the youth was tied to the front of a moving truck and garlanded with slippers. 

Published: 25th May 2022 04:54 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The shocking video of a youth tied to a moving truck as a punishment for mobile theft in Jagatsinghpur has gone viral prompting the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) to serve a notice to Jagatsinghpur SP to inquire  into the incident.

Videograb of the incident

The clip, which has been doing the rounds in social media since a couple of days, showed that the youth was tied to the front of a moving truck and garlanded with slippers. Narrating the incident in the video, one of the onlookers said the youth, a driver by profession, was recently involved in a mobile theft from a truck. He was caught by locals while attempting to flee and handed over to a kangaroo court instead of police. 

The incident took place at Bhutmundai bridge of Paradip-Chandikhole National Highway within Paradip Lock police limits. The video, however, did not reveal the identity of the youth.  Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, the OHRC said it is a violation of human rights and directed the SP to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 15 days of receipt of the order. 

Paradip Lock IIC Sabyasachi Rout said no FIR has been lodged against the persons involved in the incident.  “The youth who was tortured has been identified by police. He belongs to Kendrapada area and is a driver. The issue has been sorted among his fellow workers and hence, he refused to file a complaint.”

