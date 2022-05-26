Cattle trader shot dead

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Miscreants shot dead a businessman of West Bengal before looting Rs 20 lakh from him at Hatabadada weekly cattle market within Rairangpur Rural police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Jamush Ali, a cattle trader of Chinchida at Jhargram in West Bengal. The incident took place at around 7 am. Rairangpur Rural IIC Niroj Kumar Mallick said Ali used to regularly procure cattle from several markets in the district.

On the day, he had come to Hatabadada weekly market to purchase cattle. Four miscreants arrived on two bikes and opened fire at the businessman. While Ali died on the spot, the miscreants decamped with his bag containing Rs 20 lakh. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body. A case has been registered under sections 302 and 394 of the IPC, the IIC added.

Four days back, two persons sustained critical injuries after cattle smugglers opened fire at them in Jashipur for protesting illegal transportation of cows from Odisha to nearby states.