Man tied to truck: OHRC seeks report, one held

PARADIP: Following intervention of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), Paradeep Lock Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly hanging a man on the front of a moving truck. The incident had created hue and cry soon after the video surfaced on social media.

IIC of Paradeep Lock Police Station Sabyasachi Rout informed that the victim, Gajendra Swain (40) who was hung as punishment by kangaroo court on charges of mobile theft belongs to Tikarpanga under Marshaghai police limit of Kendrapara district. A case has been registered under Sections 342, 323, 294, 307, 506 and 34 of IPC, basing on the FIR lodged by Swain.

Rout also informed that the main accused has been identified as Pravakar Nayak (35) of Betanda under Dharmsala police station of Jajpur district. “The accused will be forwarded to court tomorrow while efforts are to nab the others involved,” he added.

The incident occurred at Bhutmundai bridge of Paradip- Chandikhole National Highway under Paradeep Lock police limit of Jagatsinghpur district, as per the eye-witness account. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the OHRC flagged it as a serious violation of human rights and served a notice to the Superintendent of Police on Tuesday to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The rights body has also asked him to submit a report within 15 days from the date of receipt of the order.