NCST summons collector over caste certificates to ‘Matyas’ 

Published: 26th May 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The National Commission of Scheduled Tribes (NCST), on Wednesday, issued summons to Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari to appear before it on June 2, 2022 for non-compliance of its order on non-issuance of caste certificate to a tribal villager of Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur tehsil.

As per sources, the tribals of Odisso belong to a sub-caste ‘Matya’, and through their caste certificates, can avail benefits and job offers. Though earlier people in the community were issued caste certificates without being hassled, the present tehsildar has been refusing to do so and harassing us, alleged the tribals in the village.  

Deprived of the certificate, a student Alekh Padhan was reportedly refused admission to engineering degree course.  He had applied for the certificate on August 19, 2021 but even after not getting the document, he got provisional admission into the course by filing a petition with the OJEE authorities requesting them to allow more time to submit the certificate. However, his admission was later cancelled as he could not get the certificate.

Disappointed tribal leader Sankar Das filed a petition with NCST seeking justice in January 2022. The NCST directed collector Jagatsinghpur to conduct an inquiry and asked the administration to submit a report within 15 days after receiving the letter. But the Commission did not get a reply. Earlier, Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi had directed the Chief Secretary to take appropriate action regarding the issue of caste certificates to nearly 300 people from tribal communities of Odisso village under Jagatsinghpur tehsil last April. But no action was taken on the matter.

On Wednesday the commission issued summons to the Collector for personal appearance on the matter. The NCST has also asked the tribal leader to appear before the court on the same date. 

Contacted, Patwari was not available for comment.

