STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tehsildar manhandled during eviction drive

Rajnagar tehsildar and other officials ‘attacked’ during the drive

Published: 26th May 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Eviction drive underway at Rajnagar market on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The tehsildar of Rajnagar and a few other officials were allegedly manhandled by miscreants during an eviction drive at the local market here on Wednesday. The tehsildar was identified as Bholanath Sethi.

Sources said Sethi along with some officials had gone to Rajnagar market to evict a two-storey building illegally constructed by one Ghanshyam Pani on government land. Pani had encroached on the government land and constructed a house over it a few days back.

“When the administration was carrying out the eviction drive, the encroacher and his supporters attacked us. Earlier, we had served notice on the encroacher to vacate the government land but he didn’t comply,” said the tehsildar.

Following the attack, the eviction drive was halted. Sethi lodged a complaint against Pani and others in Rajnagar police station.  Acting on the FIR, police registered a case against the accused under sections 294, 323, 341, 506, 353 and 34 of the IPC. Investigation is underway and all the accused will be arrested soon, said Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak.

Locals alleged that rampant encroachment is being witnessed in Rajnagar market and nearby areas. With every passing day, more people are encroaching on the roadside government land and settling there. This has also led to a rise in accidents on the road. Sethi said the administration will demolish the unauthorised building constructed by Pani soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tehsildar manhandled
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp