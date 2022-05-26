Tehsildar manhandled during eviction drive

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The tehsildar of Rajnagar and a few other officials were allegedly manhandled by miscreants during an eviction drive at the local market here on Wednesday. The tehsildar was identified as Bholanath Sethi.

Sources said Sethi along with some officials had gone to Rajnagar market to evict a two-storey building illegally constructed by one Ghanshyam Pani on government land. Pani had encroached on the government land and constructed a house over it a few days back.

“When the administration was carrying out the eviction drive, the encroacher and his supporters attacked us. Earlier, we had served notice on the encroacher to vacate the government land but he didn’t comply,” said the tehsildar.

Following the attack, the eviction drive was halted. Sethi lodged a complaint against Pani and others in Rajnagar police station. Acting on the FIR, police registered a case against the accused under sections 294, 323, 341, 506, 353 and 34 of the IPC. Investigation is underway and all the accused will be arrested soon, said Rajnagar IIC Tapan Nayak.

Locals alleged that rampant encroachment is being witnessed in Rajnagar market and nearby areas. With every passing day, more people are encroaching on the roadside government land and settling there. This has also led to a rise in accidents on the road. Sethi said the administration will demolish the unauthorised building constructed by Pani soon.