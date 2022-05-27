STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Development of Olasuni shrine 

Earlier, Olasuni Gumpha Unayan Trust and locals had approached the Jajpur Collector, demanding measures for the development of the temple in order to attract more visitors from the State and outside.

Published: 27th May 2022 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has assured local residents and members of Olasuni Gumpha Unayan Trust of all round development of the spiritual spot at Palai under Badachana block into a tourist destination. 

Visiting the Maa Olasuni temple on Wednesday, the Collector inspected the hilltop shrine and said a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and a proposal to  develop it into a tourist destination will be sent to the government. 

