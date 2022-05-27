Sarangi lashes out at government over Puri project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati cautioned the government over the Srimandir Parikrama Project, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi said that opposition to the project has now taken the shape of a Jan Andolan (people’s movement).

Stating that government has admitted to mistakes being committed in the implementation of the project, Sarangi said that it is now trying to cover up and manage things. She said that one can go to villages and wards in the urban areas to find out what the people are thinking about the government for carrying out the project work by flouting the rules.

Sarangi, however, said that there is no need for a CBI probe into the project. The necessity of a CBI probe comes when something secret needs to be unearthed, but, here everything is in the open.