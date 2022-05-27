STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sarangi lashes out at government over Puri project

The necessity of a CBI probe comes when something secret needs to be unearthed, but, here everything is in the open. 

Published: 27th May 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Srimandir

Puri's Srimandir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati cautioned the government over the Srimandir Parikrama Project, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi said that opposition to the project has now taken the shape of a Jan Andolan (people’s movement).

Stating that government has admitted to mistakes being committed in the implementation of the project, Sarangi said that it is now trying to cover up and manage things. She said that one can go to villages and wards in the urban areas to find out what the people are thinking about the government for carrying out the project work by flouting the rules. 

Sarangi, however, said that there is no need for a CBI probe into the project. The necessity of a CBI probe comes when something secret needs to be unearthed, but, here everything is in the open. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir Parikrama Project Aparajita Sarangi Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp