STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Workers stage dharna over salary hike demand

General secretary of Paradip Port and Dock Mazdoor Union Sanatan Behera said nearly 80 per cent GPM workers are members of this union.

Published: 27th May 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Demanding hike in salary and a host of other service conditions, members of General Purpose Mazdoor ( GPM)  staged a demonstration in front of the office of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on Thursday. Apart from salary hike, they demanded free medical service and safety measures at work. Sources said the GPM workers were pressed into service in Paradip port by different stevedoring agencies  since last 30 years. 

GPM workers protesting outside the
PPA office on Thursday | Express

They were engaged in train wagon cleaning and other loading/unloading activities along with other dock workers at the port. But GPM workers allege that they are being deprived of many service amenities like holidays, free medical service, supply of safety equipment, etc while contract workers in other departments of paradip port are better off.

General secretary of Paradip Port and Dock Mazdoor Union Sanatan Behera said nearly 80 per cent GPM workers are members of this union. “The MOU between our union and Paradip Stevedores Association regarding fixation of salary and other incentives expired in 2021 and nothing has been done for its renewal. As a result, the workers are not getting deemed benefits,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
General Purpose Mazdoor Salary Hike
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp