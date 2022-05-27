Workers stage dharna over salary hike demand

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Demanding hike in salary and a host of other service conditions, members of General Purpose Mazdoor ( GPM) staged a demonstration in front of the office of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) on Thursday. Apart from salary hike, they demanded free medical service and safety measures at work. Sources said the GPM workers were pressed into service in Paradip port by different stevedoring agencies since last 30 years.

GPM workers protesting outside the

PPA office on Thursday | Express

They were engaged in train wagon cleaning and other loading/unloading activities along with other dock workers at the port. But GPM workers allege that they are being deprived of many service amenities like holidays, free medical service, supply of safety equipment, etc while contract workers in other departments of paradip port are better off.

General secretary of Paradip Port and Dock Mazdoor Union Sanatan Behera said nearly 80 per cent GPM workers are members of this union. “The MOU between our union and Paradip Stevedores Association regarding fixation of salary and other incentives expired in 2021 and nothing has been done for its renewal. As a result, the workers are not getting deemed benefits,” he said.