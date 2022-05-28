STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS-BBS sets up dedicated ICU for haematology patients   

“The ICU is a much-needed shot in the arm for the institute in general and the department in particular,” said Dr Tripathi.

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to provide comprehensive care for patients with cancer and haematological disorders, the department of medical oncology/haematology at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has started a dedicated seven-bed intensive care unit (ICU). The facility was inaugurated by AIIMS Director Prof Mukesh Tripathi. “The ICU is a much-needed shot in the arm for the institute in general and the department in particular,” said Dr Tripathi.

The department of medical oncology/haematology caters to the need of cancer patients and other haematological disorders not only from Odisha but also from the neighbouring states. Head of the department Prof Prabodh Das said majority of these patients are very sick at the time of admission and need intensive care. Such patients, especially those with haematological malignancies, need dedicated critical care which cannot be provided in a combined ICU setting. A medical oncology/haematology ICU is essential for them, he said.

The ICU has been equipped with the latest medical equipment including a ventilator and a monitor for each bed. The dialysis facilities can be done at the bedside, Prof Das added. Among others, Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, Associate Professor Sourav Mishra and Assistant Professor Dr Ilavarasi Vanidassane were present.

