Fake teacher exposed in primary school

Published: 28th May 2022 05:40 AM

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A day after a Class IV girl student complained of being thrashed by her teacher at Ichhapada government primary school on Thursday,  it came to light on Friday that she was teaching in the school for the last eight years illegally. 

After the minor child complained, the parents went to school to complain against the lady teacher Khirabdhi Tanaya Podh. As members of the CWC and district child protection unit arrived and dug into the matter, they found the teacher was working in the school in an unauthorised way.

Sources said, in these eight years, two headmistresses have changed but none ever complained about Podh’s status in the school. It is also surprising that none of the officials including the BEO could know about the irregularity for years. It is learnt Podh was engaged by one of the headmistresses without authorisation or pay. 

Block Education Officer Raghav Panigrahi said he has directed the assistant BEO to conduct an inquiry. “Inquiry will be conducted and necessary action initiated very soon in this regard,” he added.

