Private clinic raided; 13 held 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police, on Friday, arrested 13 persons including two women from a private clinic in Ankuli area for allegedly running a sex determination racket. The arrested accused include owner of the clinic Durga Prasad Nayak along and two associates Akshaya Dalai and Harmohan Dalai. Police said they conducted the raid after a tip-off that Durga was carrying out ultrasound tests for sex determination of fetus in his house that also doubled up as a clinic.

Speaking to mediapersons, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said at the time of raid, Durga was carrying out the illegal tests and 11 pregnant women were present in the first floor of the house. Preliminary investigation revealed that the centre was running for more than two years. His accomplices Akshaya and Harmohan used to pick up pregnant women from different places and bring them to the clinic for the tests. The two were paid commission.

“On Thursday we got information that one Rina Pradhan, an ASHA worker of Khallikote, had got two pregnant women of her village for the test and received commission from Durga. Basing the information, we raided the clinic,” the SP said, adding that a well-organised nexus is active and people working in labs are sending expectant mothers to the centre via Akshaya and Harmohan. After sex determination, husbands of some pregnant women had even reportedly opted for abortion if the fetus was found to be female, the SP further informed.

Two ultrasound machines have been seized. All the 13 persons have been produced in court, the SP added.

Meanwhile, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has directed Berhampur sub-collector Keerti Vasan to raid all the clinics suspected to be indulging in such unlawful activities. Following the order, the sub-collector with police raided three places including two clinics and a private accommodation in the city on the day. Neither the chief district medical officer nor additional district medical officer was available for comment.

