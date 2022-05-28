STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second death in a month due to crocodile attack  

As per onlookers, the woman identified as Janaki Jena, wife of Kailash Jena, was dragged by a crocodile while she was washing utensils in the river on the fateful evening.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:18 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  A 54-year-old woman of the riverside Jharapada village within Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district was killed by a crocodile on Thursday evening. This is the second death due to crocodile attack in a month. 

As per onlookers, the woman identified as Janaki Jena, wife of Kailash Jena, was dragged by a crocodile while she was washing utensils in the river on the fateful evening. Though locals, forest guards and fire brigade personnel launched a search immediately, they could not trace her. However, her half-eaten body was found near the river bank on  Friday.

A 40-year-old Shiv Prasad Behera of Nalapai village around Bhitarkanika was also killed by a crocodile on May 4, while taking bath in river Brahmani.  

