Second death in a month due to crocodile attack
As per onlookers, the woman identified as Janaki Jena, wife of Kailash Jena, was dragged by a crocodile while she was washing utensils in the river on the fateful evening.
KENDRAPARA: A 54-year-old woman of the riverside Jharapada village within Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district was killed by a crocodile on Thursday evening. This is the second death due to crocodile attack in a month.
As per onlookers, the woman identified as Janaki Jena, wife of Kailash Jena, was dragged by a crocodile while she was washing utensils in the river on the fateful evening. Though locals, forest guards and fire brigade personnel launched a search immediately, they could not trace her. However, her half-eaten body was found near the river bank on Friday.
A 40-year-old Shiv Prasad Behera of Nalapai village around Bhitarkanika was also killed by a crocodile on May 4, while taking bath in river Brahmani.