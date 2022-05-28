STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
XIM University holds convocation

 As many as eight students were awarded gold medals during the 6th undergraduate (UG) convocation of XIM University here on Friday. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As many as eight students were awarded gold medals during the 6th undergraduate (UG) convocation of XIM University here on Friday. 

Sibasis Pani of 2019-22 batch received the medal for holding first rank in BCom accounting, while Ritu Singh was given the medal for securing first rank in BCom finance. A total 117 students graduated from the schools of communications, commerce, sustainability, economics and computer science. 

Leading chartered accountant and principal partner of SRB & Associates Rajib Sekhar Sahoo was the Chief Guest. Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma was the guest of honor. Vice-Chancellor Fr Antony R Uvari and registrar Fr S Antony Raj were present. 

