XIM University holds convocation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as eight students were awarded gold medals during the 6th undergraduate (UG) convocation of XIM University here on Friday.

Sibasis Pani of 2019-22 batch received the medal for holding first rank in BCom accounting, while Ritu Singh was given the medal for securing first rank in BCom finance. A total 117 students graduated from the schools of communications, commerce, sustainability, economics and computer science.

Leading chartered accountant and principal partner of SRB & Associates Rajib Sekhar Sahoo was the Chief Guest. Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma was the guest of honor. Vice-Chancellor Fr Antony R Uvari and registrar Fr S Antony Raj were present.