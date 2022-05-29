72-year-old woman made to wait, VIPs get piority in Puri  

By Express News Service

PURI: A 72-year-old woman, suffering from a rare arthritic condition, was made to wait as operators of the battery-operated vehicle (BOV) outside Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri prioritised to carry a ‘VIP family’ on Friday evening.The woman from Rourkela, along with her two daughters, had completed darshan of the Holy Trinity and was waiting for the BOV at the designated point. The septuagenarian was on a wheelchair provided at the Information Centre of the Shree Jagannath Temple office.

When the vehicle arrived, one of her daughters got on board only to be asked to disembark. The senior citizen and her daughters were told that the ride is for ‘VIPs.’ Soon four men and a woman, mostly in their 40s, boarded the BOV to the vehicle parking at Jagannath Ballav Matha.“We were asked to wait for another BOV to come. We had no other option as our mother could not get on a rickshaw because her condition did not allow it,” said the daughter unwilling to be identified. Ten to 15 minutes later, another BOV arrived and they took the ride back.

The senior citizen suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis, an auto-immune disorder and rare form of arthritis. She had come to Bhubaneswar to seek treatment for the condition and went to pay a visit to Lord Jagannath.The battery operated vehicles, donated by public sector undertakings, are meant to ferry senior citizens and people with disability or other such conditions.

That was not the end of the pathetic situation. After the BOV left with the ‘VIPs,’ , the elderly woman was asked to return the wheelchair since more people coming in from the shrine needed it. Exhausted, she had to rest on the ground.“My mother had to get off the wheelchair and since she was exhausted and could not stand longer, she had to sit on the ground waiting for the next BOV,” said the woman’s daughter.

