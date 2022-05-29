Amended pension rules cannot be given retrospective effect: Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that the amendments brought to the Orissa Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1992 will have prospective effect from the date such amendments were notified. The ruling came on Friday in the case of junior lecturers of various districts, in Class-II of Odisha Education Service (OES) who were continuing in service with the amended Odisha Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1992, but were denied by giving retrospective effect to the amended rules.

As per the amended rules notified on September 17, 2005, all persons appointed under the government of Odisha with effect from January 1, 2005 shall not be eligible for pension as defined under OCS (Pension) Rules, 1992. The batch of petitions sought intervention against State government not enrolling the petitioners under OCS (Pension) Rules, 1992 though their selection is prior to commencement of the new pension scheme.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said, “It is crystal clear that the statutes or rules dealing with substantive rights - is prima facie/generally prospective unless it is expressly or by necessary implications made to have retrospective operation.”

“This court is, therefore, of the considered view that the said amendments brought to the Orissa Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1992 will not apply to the petitioners, who will be governed by the said rules as it existed on the date of their joining in service,” Justice Panigrahi said.

“This court, therefore, quashes the impugned orders by which the representations of the petitioners were rejected arbitrarily in as much as without assigning any reason in support of such rejection and direct that the petitioners will be governed by the provisions of the Orissa Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1992 as it stood prior to the amendments brought into the same and will be entitled to all the benefits, which were provided there under prior to such amendments,” Justice Panigrahi further said.