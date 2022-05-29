STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP hand-in-glove with BJD in State, says Shankaracharya

Tapa Sthali is being converted into a Bhoga Sthali. It is being turned into a place of Sura Sundari.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PURI: Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Saturday continued with his campaign against the Srimandir Parikrama project, saying it goes against the constitutional provisions. 

“This government thinks that people’s mandate is with them and they (people in the government) will not listen till they realise that it may go against them,” the Shankaracharya told mediapersons here before leaving for Varanasi.  

He also targeted Opposition political parties in the State by stating that the BJP is hand-in-glove with the ruling party while the Congress is non-existent. “Are there any political parties in the State? BJP milkar hey, Congress he kya (BJP is hand in gloves, Congress non-existent),” he stated. 

Shankaracharya, however, said that nobody can put pressure on him and he will continue to tell the truth. “Nobody can put pressure on me, not even the King of Gods Indra.”Highlighting the faults in the project, the Shankaracharya said those executing the project should have an idea where the toilet should be. He said that a

Tapa Sthali is being converted into a Bhoga Sthali. It is being turned into a place of Sura Sundari. “They are afraid of me, that is why they work when I am absent,” he said when it was pointed out that now that he is leaving the State, there will be no opposition to the work.

