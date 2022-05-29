Clinics close, CDMO shifts responsibility on police, administration  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The arrest of 13 persons by Berhampur police for their alleged involvement in sex determination seems to have served as a warning for most clinics and pathology centres in the city which remained shut on Saturday.

Most of the clinics are situated in Goilundi area and ironically in close proximity to MKCGMCH. It is suspected that the clinics sent back most of the patients and deleted patient details from their computers.

Investigation revealed that majority of private clinics and nursing homes in the city are not registered and running without valid license under the nose of the local health administration.

It was also learnt that Durga Prasad Nayak, the key accused, along with his accomplices was collecting Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 per patient for sex determination tests. Pregnant women were taken in a discreet manner to Durga’s house-cum-clinic, in order to conceal the identity of the area. After the ultrasound test, no report was given. The gender of the baby was revealed in a symbolic manner - flower for a girl and apple for a boy. An amount of Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000 was charged for patients opting for an abortion. Sources say, the entire operation was carried out in a clandestine manner that never raised suspicion.

Chief district medical officer Uma Mishra said the racket did not come to their notice as no signboard was put up in front of the clinic. It is the duty of police and administration to check such illegal activities.

However, two clinics were sealed and one has been served show cause notice, Mishra said.Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said during the raid, 11 pregnant women were found at the clinic. “Their husbands are offenders as per PCPNDT Act and have been served notice to cooperate with the investigation. If needed, they could be arrested as well,” the SP said.