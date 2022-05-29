STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dearth of staff chokes AIR’s voice  

The AIR was opened in 1964 to spread education, entertainment and information relating to over 62 tribal communities in undivided Koraput and Gajapati districts. 

Published: 29th May 2022 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Known for innovative programmes on tribal areas for more than two decades, the All India Radio (AIR) Jeypore is now gasping for breath as acute staff shortage has hit the station badly. As per reports, only two out of 38 programme staff are running the show schedule throughout the day. While one of them is the station-cum-programme head and also happens to be in-charge director, the other is the programme officer. The former’s retirement is due in June this year.

AIR sources said there has been a significant decline in recordings due to inadequate employees and only a handful programmes are being taken up with help of announcers and casual staff. An AIR staff, on condition of anonymity, said the programme production is getting hampered but they are somehow managing as per  Prasar Bharati’s directions from time to time.Commenting on the issue, Dhiren Patnaik, a senior AIR artiste of Jeypore, said the station is losing its status as the voice of tribal areas only due to skeletal staff. 

“The station was opened for development of literature and culture besides showcasing hidden talent from the most backward areas but now seems to be losing sight of the main objectives,” he said.The AIR was opened in 1964 to spread education, entertainment and information relating to over 62 tribal communities in undivided Koraput and Gajapati districts. 

