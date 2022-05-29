Humara Bachpan observes Menstrual Hygiene Day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A three-day-long campaign ‘Break the Silence’ was organised by Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) in different places in the city to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day-2022. The campaign concluded on Saturday.

It was aimed at creating awareness on menstrual hygiene and myths related to menstruation. On the occasion, a skit ‘Sua Sari Katha’ was organised by adolescent girl club members from different slums like Gandamunda Tarini basti, Birsamunda, Siripur Sabar Sahi, Nilakantha Nagar and Shantipalli basti.

Separately, a cancer screening and awareness program was organised at Nilakantha Nagar in collaboration with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Bhubaneswar chapter, and Awaken Trust where Dr Rubina Pradhan and Dr Niharika Dash provided consultation to women and girls about different health issues related to menstruation. More than 100 women and girls received sanitary napkins after consultation.