One held for raping minor girl for 3 days  

A police team raided various locations and apprehended the accused from Adasikupa village.

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Police, on Friday, arrested one Santosh Digal (31) of Adasikumpa village under G.Udaygiri police station on charges of raping a minor girl after abducting her on the pretext of providing job in a private firm.According to police, on May 18, the girl was waiting on the roadside to return home after attending a wedding function in Dakedi village, when the accused along with an associate stopped near her.

They struck a conversation with her and managed to lure her to accompany them to village Damiguda in their motorcycle with a promise to provide her job.  They kept the girl in a half-constructed house and allegedly raped her for three days before shifting her to Kalinga village. From there, the girl managed to escape and reached home.  

After knowing about her condition, the parents lodged a complaint with G.Udaygiri police who immediately swung into action. A police team raided various locations and apprehended the accused from Adasikupa village.The accused was booked under POCSO Act along with other sections of IPC and forwarded to court on Saturday, said IIC of G.Udaygiri police station Rebati Sabar.

