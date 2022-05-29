Over 800 trees felled for MLA apartment complex

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 800 trees, many of them decades old, will be felled to make way for construction of high-rise apartment complexes for legislators at the existing MLA colony here. Hundreds of trees were found chopped and stocked in the area on Saturday. City Forest Division sources said around 870 trees will be felled for the project for which enumeration has already been completed in the project area at Unit IV.

Felling started by the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) as per the requisition of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) which is executing the project.The multi-storey apartment complex for the lawmakers intends to promote vertical construction in the city to pave way for more open spaces. The project taken up at an investment of Rs 275 crore is expected to be ready in the next two-and-a-half-years, for which Rs 50 crore has already been allocated to OBCC to prepare the groundwork.

However, chopping of such a large number of trees at a time when the State Capital is reeling under an intense heat wave due to dwindling green cover has not gone down well with environment experts and locals. Activists wondered why advance plantation measures were not taken before commencement of the project.

The City Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Yasobanta Beriha, however, said adequate plantation will be done to compensate for the green cover loss. The OBCC on behalf of the GA department has provided over Rs 68 lakh for compensatory plantation to recover the loss of greenery for the project.